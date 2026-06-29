New Offerings at Local Favorites

LoLa 41, Palm Beach

Since debuting in early 2020, LoLa 41 has delivered a global perspective on bistro bites, showcasing dishes from regions along the forty-first parallel. Recently, the restaurant, which also operates locations in Nantucket, Boston, Aspen, and Naples, rolled out a rebrand and menu refresh that leans even further into that sense of wanderlust.

Katharine Schade, LoLa 41’s new CEO, explains that at the core of the concept is an imagined globe-trotter named Lola, whose raison d’être is collecting passport stamps and the stories to match. Having worked in hospitality management and brand strategy for more than a decade, Schade is well versed in making a restaurant feel instantly transportive. At LoLa 41, that translates to thoughtfully conceived menus that tell a story not only through the dishes themselves, but via vintage stamps and photography of such destinations as Kyoto, Japan, and San Sebastián, Spain. The effect is multisensory: the visual narrative gives way to authentic aromas and flavors that make these far-flung locales feel within reach.

Asian fare and sushi occupy a significant portion of the menu, and many of the specialty rolls—particularly those with hints of heat, like the Capt’n Jose and Snowy Mountain—are worthy diversions. A great way to sample a variety is during LoLa 41’s summer Sushi Sundays, when rolls, nigiri, and sashimi are BOGO for dine-in guests from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other lunchtime standouts are the bao buns, available with either Peking duck or Korean beef. Should cravings for Korean beef persist, return for the bulgogi with egg noodles, broccoli, gochujang, crispy garlic, and chili threads.

Farmer’s Table, Boca Raton

Few South County restaurants have earned as devoted a following as Farmer’s Table. For 13 years, this healthy hot spot has pleased diners with its “feel-good food” and commitment to using ingredients free of chemicals, hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics. Earlier this spring, the team at Farmer’s Table—led by culinary director Michael Schenk—unveiled new menu items that honor this ethos while providing even more options for those who adhere to vegan, gluten-free, or high-protein diets.

Start the meal with an order of tuna tartare tacos (a gluten-free, high-protein option) or vegan chorizo empanadas, stuffed with a flavorful lentil mixture and served with avocado-cilantro aioli. More new vegan dishes appear throughout the mains, including the Farmer’s falafel, nestled in za’atar-grilled naan and dressed with lemon hummus, zhoug, and pickled onions, and the hearty mushroom lentil bolognese, finished with a dollop of herbed cashew ricotta.

Despite all the new additions, Farmer’s Table has kept its fan favorites, so don’t fret: your Thai Crunch salad and carrot cake with dairy-free “cream cheese” frosting are still available. The restaurant has also retained its from-scratch practices, to include baking its bread daily and fresh pressing the juices for its signature zero-proof Elixirs.