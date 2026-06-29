Savor Summertime in Northwood Village

Summer specials are making a splash in Northwood Village. Now through September, merchants in Northwood Village are encouraging the community to explore one of the most unique areas of West Palm Beach. Various storefronts are offering unique, limited summertime specials, including dining deals, wellness products, home stylings, and more.

Dining Deals

Savor weekly food and drink specials at The Catch Seafood & Sushi, including tropical cocktails, sushi, seafood, and happy hour week days from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Café Centro is offering bargain bites through September 30, with a summer early-bird three-course dinner ($29.99, excluding tax and gratuity). Available in the Legends Room, from Tuesday to Thursday, and Sunday.

Café Sweets Bakery is hosting “Sweet Tooth Tuesdays,” featuring six mini cupcakes for $5, now through July 4.

For the Home

Now through August 31, Artworks of Northwood is offering 30 percent-off picture framing and personalized design assistance.

Day by Day Shoppe is offering 15 percent-off storewide now through August 31. Shop unique home decor, kitchen essentials, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for kids and pets. Mention SUMMER for offer.

At The Painted Ox, customers can enjoy free in-stock fabric with any upholstery project.

Casa Cristalle, known for fine China and crystal, is providing 20 percent-off a customer’s first purchase through July.

Wellness Finds

At Belzeb Wellness, buy two products and get one free soap. In July, shoppers can enjoy 20 percent-off their first service, such as red-light therapy, hormonal balance, gut health treatment, and more.

Metamorphosis Skin is offering an hour intro facial for $99. Designed for first-time clients, this offering includes a one-on-one skin consultation to discuss skin concerns, lifestyle, and goals before treatment begins.

Pet Care

Now through July 30, West Palm Beach Pet Care is offering new clients one free dog walk with the purchase of a recurring dog walking or pet care service package. Services include dog walking, drop-in visits, overnight pet sitting, grooming, and concierge pet care throughout West Palm Beach.

For more information, email CRA@wpb.org or call 561-822-1550.