SeaHawk Prime by David Burke Debuts

David Burke became familiar with Palm Beach County the same way many renowned chefs do: via the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival. Having participated in the festival for many years, Burke—who is best known for his eponymous tavern on New York’s Upper East Side, Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke on Lexington Avenue, and many other restaurants across New York State and New Jersey—felt that the Palm Beaches would be the right fit for his first foray into Florida.

Earlier this month, Burke debuted SeaHawk Prime by David Burke inside Nautilus 220 in Lake Park. He notes that the new luxury condominium building’s setting along the Intracoastal greatly influenced the concept behind SeaHawk Prime.

“The waterfront inspired us to balance the menu between land and sea,” explains Burke. “As a steak house, we lead with Prime cuts, but being right on the water, we also showcase fresh, local seafood—with a playful, creative twist. The setting is elegant yet relaxed, and the menu reflects that same vibe.”

Burke has garnered international attention for his signature dishes that exude a sense of whimsy. Think: lobster dumplings and a cheesecake lollipop tree. But he’s quick to point out that such creative flourishes are second to flavor.

“The first priority is the flavor and ingredients. We never have the intention of whimsy in all of our food. We look to provide uniqueness to our dishes. We then use just a few to tattoo our menu with personality.”

The restaurant is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday, with a Sunday brunch kicking off January 18. Burke plans to debut another concept, Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill, adjacent to SeaHawk Prime in early February.