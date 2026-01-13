Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach Launches New Menu

The fresh offerings by Galley's chef de cuisine Joel Rodriguez reflect global influences and seasonal ingredients

Chilean sea bass at Galley. Photo courtesy of Hilton West Palm Beach
Galley restaurant inside the Hilton West Palm Beach has debuted a new winter menu by chef de cuisine Joel Rodriguez. The global-inspired menu boasts fresh, seasonal ingredients and runs the gamut from starters to dessert.

Highlights include Argentinian empanadas with chimichurri aioli; Chilean sea bass with cauliflower and leek purée, roasted spaghetti squash, crispy leek, piccata sauce, and tomato concassé; and a triple-layer chocolate cake with crème Anglaise, berries, and bourbon whipped cream.

Galley is open for dinner daily starting at 5 p.m., with happy hour available at the bar between 4 and 6 p.m.

