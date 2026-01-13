Galley at Hilton West Palm Beach Launches New Menu

Galley restaurant inside the Hilton West Palm Beach has debuted a new winter menu by chef de cuisine Joel Rodriguez. The global-inspired menu boasts fresh, seasonal ingredients and runs the gamut from starters to dessert.

Highlights include Argentinian empanadas with chimichurri aioli; Chilean sea bass with cauliflower and leek purée, roasted spaghetti squash, crispy leek, piccata sauce, and tomato concassé; and a triple-layer chocolate cake with crème Anglaise, berries, and bourbon whipped cream.

Galley is open for dinner daily starting at 5 p.m., with happy hour available at the bar between 4 and 6 p.m.