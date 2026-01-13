Girl Scout Cookie Season is Back

If you’re anything like us, the timing of Girl Scout Cookie season tends to negate any calorie-related New Year’s resolutions before they really begin. Looks like 2026 will be no exception thanks to the launch of a whole new cookie to love: the Exploremore, a sandwich-style sweet inspired by rocky road ice cream. Featuring chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond–flavored crème, the Exploremore aims to honor “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” and it sounds irresistible.

Add on the feel-good reason behind buying—the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world—and you’re a goner. Sweet treat for you, business ethics, goal-setting, money management, and sales strategies for them. Best of all, cookie proceeds stay local, so you’re supporting a troop of ladies-in-training who will grow up to make a difference in your community. Yes, it’s just a cookie, but it really is

that deep.

South Florida’s Girl Scout Cookie season runs January 12 to February 15. Text “cookies” to 59618 to stay up-to-date on the availability of Exploremores and all your established faves.