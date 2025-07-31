Six Local Black-Owned Businesses to Support

In 2022, Teawanna Teal founded The TJ Spot Skating Rink, a mobile roller-skating experience that has partnered with regional municipalities, including the City of West Palm Beach, to bring fun and fitness to neighborhoods across South Florida. “I launched The TJ Spot to create a safe, joyful space where families, friends, and entire communities can come together and roll into something positive,” Teal says. “Every time I watch kids lacing up skates for the first time or see families reconnecting on the rink, I’m reminded why I started this.” The TJ Spot provides skates, staffing, and setup for each event, activating blank spaces—often in underserved neighborhoods—into skating spots. Soon, Teal hopes to plant a semi-permanent skating home on Tamarind Avenue. Follow The TJ Spot on social media to see where to lace up next.

Whether you’re looking to cruise or commute, Terry and Tonia Rich at Rose Trolley provide the pinkest ride around. The fully electric pick-up and drop-off service covers 13 miles around West Palm Beach’s Historic Northwest, Pleasant City, Northwood, Clematis, CityPlace, and beyond. Plus, rides are totally free, though tipping is welcome.

Sharlyn Davis-Powery of Café Sweets Bakery is as sweet as her cakes—and that’s saying something when your traditional Southern-style desserts have garnered a local cult following over the years. Whether coconut cake or chocolate cake is her magnum opus may be up for debate, but none can argue against the deliciousness of her 45 unique cupcake flavors, pies, banana puddings, and more, which she makes alongside her mother, in true Southern fashion. Grab a slice from Subculture Coffee or visit her Northwood Village bakery.

One meal at Fantasy Island and you’ll understand what inspired the name. Opened this summer in the Historic Northwest, the pan-Caribbean eatery celebrates the vibrant culinary culture of Haiti and Jamaica, with a focus on fresh seafood. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating plus a full bar, the restaurant is led by chef Fritz Jean-Louis and co-owner Nivia Jean-Louis, who together have more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee is widely considered among the world’s best, but you should visit Allison Boettcher at Blue Mountain Coffee House to decide for yourself. At her Clematis Street café, she offers everything from pancakes to pastries to authentic Jamaican cuisine, including ackee and saltfish—and, yes, coffee any way you like it.

Open in Northwood Village for 16 years, Diane’s Boutique—curated by the namesake herself—is a veritable treasure trove for unique fashion finds, including vintage, upcycled, denim, and handmade pieces pulled from across the decades (plus a whole lotta Lilly). Shoppers can expect the unexpected, but if colorful, fun, or funky threads are what you’re after, you can find them here. Call 561-317-6091 for more information.