Celebrate Obon Weekend at Morikami

Obon, the Buddhist commemoration of ancestors and the welcoming of their spirits back to Earth, is a sacred custom in Japanese culture. The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will invite guests to celebrate it during Obon Weekend, August 16-17.

Visitors can stroll through the gardens, drop in on electrifying taiko drumming performances by Fushu Daiko, pay their respects to ancestors, learn ceremonial Obon dances, and grab traditional lanterns and lantern-making kits to release in honor of loved ones.

In addition, toast to Obon at the Morikami’s exclusive Launch the Lantern Dinner August 17. While savoring dinner and sake pairings, guests will be able to decorate Obon lanterns, take in taiko, and witness a floating lantern presentation over Lake Morikami. Tickets for the dinner are $225.