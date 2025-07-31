Savor Boca Ballet Theatre’s “Summer Breezes”

Boca Ballet Theatre will stage “Summer Breezes,” the culminating repertory showcase of the ballet’s Summer Performance Workshop, at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton August 2-3. In addition to Boca Ballet Theatre’s pre-professional dancers, the show touts serious star power. San Francisco Ballet dancers, including principal dancer Sasha de Sola, will bring their talents to the stage in works created by Nick Mullikin and James Sofranko, artistic directors of the Nashville Ballet and Grand Rapids Ballet, respectively. Tickets are $25-$55.