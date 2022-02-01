Skin Deep: Collagen Boosters

The quest to obtain a natural glow and youthful appearance—sans cosmetic surgery—starts with your daily beauty routine. A well-curated regime should ideally include products that promote the production of collagen, a protein that gives skin its structure. As we age, not only do we lose existing collagen, but it becomes more difficult for our bodies to make it, resulting in undesired sagging and wrinkles. Ingredients such as retinol and hyaluronic acid can help to restore collagen, thereby rebuilding elasticity, rejuvenating stretched areas, and boosting strength and durability. Here are five of my favorite collagen-supporting products to add to your arsenal.

Divine Decolletage

The Super Anti-Aging Neck & Décolleté Cream ($255) from Dr. Barbara Sturm incorporates components such as daisy extract to reduce blemishes and impart a youthful glow.

Beauty Sleep

The Lancer Skincare Advanced Retinol Treatment ($95) is a nighttime serum that incorporates plant-derived bakuchiol and prickly pear extract to reduce redness and strengthen skin elasticity.

Hyper Hydrated

Boasting a hypoallergenic formula, the Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Barrier Serum ($130) replenishes hydration while simultaneously creating a firm facade.

Absolutely Fabulous

Nourishing ingredients such as peptides and vegan collagen in Luzern Labs’ Serum Absolut Firming Collagen Booster ($215) provide a lifted, plump appearance.

Taut to the Touch

Combining retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan, and ferulic acid, Dr. Dennis Gross’ Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum ($72) delivers intensified tautness, smooths lines, and addresses discoloration.