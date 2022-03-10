St. Patrick’s Day Dining

Almond

On March 17, Almond in Palm Beach will offer a St. Patrick’s Day plat du jour complete with Boyd Beef Farm’s corned beef and cabbage ($37).

Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar

Stop by Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar in Delray Beach March 17 for themed decor and food specials, including green-hued SPD Wagyu beef gyoza ($15), green tea shots ($5), a green tea mojito ($12), and a St. Patrick’s Day roll made with spicy salmon sashimi and asparagus wrapped with avocado and topped with edamame and green tobiko ($15). There will also be an array of rice-less cucumber rolls including lobster and avocado ($18), salmon and cream cheese ($12), and rainbow ($12).

Corvina Seafood Grill

Head down to this seafood-centric hot spot in Boca Raton March 17 for $6 Tullamore Dew shots, $6 bottles of Guinness, and $6 green tea shots.

Meso Beach House

On March 12, visit Meso Beach House to watch the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade from the comfort of the restaurant’s waterfront patio. Meso will also have live music from 1 to 11 p.m., as well as craft cocktail and food specials for $10.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

This West Palm Beach institution will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day three times, with a Paddy Fest taking place March 12 and 13 and festivities continuing March 17. Enjoy Irish dance, pipes and drums, vendors, food, and beer.

Tropical Smokehouse

If you’re craving a sandwich, then Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach has the treat for you. On March 17, the restaurant will serve up corned beef on rye sandwiches featuring Aioli rye bread and Thousand Island dressing ($13.50).