Pies for Pi Day

The Upper Crust in Lake Worth focuses exclusively on pies, with an emphasis on deep-dish versions, flaky crusts, and fresh ingredients. Standouts include fruit pies (Dutch apple crumb, Georgia peach, and American pumpkin), cream pies (German chocolate cream and coconut cream), meringue pies, and specialties such as egg custard and French cream cheese.

In Boca Raton, family-owned Mo & Ma Cookies and Pies serves keto, gluten-free, and sugar-free items as part of a daily repertoire. There’s also an assortment of mini sweet pies and made-to-order specialties like Nutella and Banoffee, as well as savory hand pies.

As the name implies, Key Lime to Happiness in West Palm Beach specializes in South Florida’s favorite dessert, in both regular size and “pie bites,” which are individual servings the size of a cupcake. Place your order in advance online to savor the classic key lime, tropical variations such as mango and guava, and other unique offerings.

Although best known for cakes and a full dining menu, Alaina’s Café & Bake Shoppe in Palm Beach Gardens bakes pies with apple, pumpkin, pecan, key lime, and chocolate mousse fillings. The team at Alaina’s prides themselves on using natural ingredients, seasonal fruit, Madagascar vanilla, and chocolate imported from France.