Summer at Sant Ambroeus

There’s plenty to savor at Sant Ambroeus at The Royal Poinciana Plaza on Palm Beach. This summer, the lauded restaurant brand is not only celebrating 90 years in operation, but it’s also providing guests with a cool new music experience and seasonal dishes rooted in Milanese hospitality.

Visit Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach on Thursday evenings, from 6 to 9 p.m., to enjoy live jazz music. The weekly Live Music Thursdays will feature a rotating roster of bands. While there, savor new lighter summer offerings rooted in Italian recipes and coastal influences. Highlights include the Ventresca tuna salad, spring vegetables, seared ahi tuna, Faroe Island salmon, and Maccheroni lamb ragù with peas.