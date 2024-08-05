Surprise and Delight: New Hyundai Santa Fe

How do I love thee, oh 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy? Let me count the ways.

Apologies up front for the unbridled enthusiasm, the over-use of effusive superlatives, and the rhapsodic praise for this all-new, mid-size crossover.

Here is a true groundbreaker of an SUV that combines bold, head-spinning styling with a super-luxe, high-quality interior and a killer sticker that will have rivals asking “Whoa, what just happened?”

How killer? The entry SE model kicks off at a mere $35,345 and tops out at a bargain-basement $49,695 for the flagship, top-of-the-line Calligraphy AWD version I’ve been driving. J.Lo has handbags that cost more.

Just look at the thing. It’s as if a new Land Rover Defender and Mercedes G-Wagen were thrown in an automotive blender and this is the result.

As square and boxy as a Lego brick, its body is all 90-degree angles, sharp-edge wheel arches, and Texas-flat surfaces. I love the front end, with those bold, H-for-Hyundai LED headlights and Hummer-like hood.

The rear-end also breaks the mold, with its funky, low-set tail-lights—again using an H-pattern—with the near-vertical tailgate opening more like that of a minivan. It’s designed for tailgate parties and Little League spectating. Very cool.

And not since driving an orange Lamborghini Huracan have I been given so many thumbs-up, watched so many people taking selfies, and heard so many shouts of “Cool car, man!” or “What the heck is that?”

Of course, the color helped. Hyundai calls it Earthy Brass Matte and it adds to the Hyundai’s military-grade look. It’s a $1,000 option, but worth every cent.

While it’s tough and rugged looking on the outside, step inside and there’s more comfort and luxury here than in fancy Roche Bobois store.

All three rows of seats are slathered in glove-soft Nappa leather, with second row captain’s chairs that power recline and offer acres of legroom and headroom. Even the third row is adult-friendly.

And with the second and third rows folded, the load space is huge and completely flat, allowing two six-foot adults to stretch out for a little glamping. Who needs an Airbnb?

But it’s behind the wheel where the Sante Fe really shines. There are 24.6 inches of curved glass screen, which show off instruments and nav features with remarkable, pin-sharp clarity.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the wide and high center console. Talk about cool features. Like its twin wireless smartphone charging pads and oversized storage bin that can be opened not only from the front seats, but also the rears.

And when your germ-ridden offspring pass you back your iPhone after ordering pizza, open the glove box, slide it into the UV-C Sterilization dock, and a flash of UV light should zap even the nastiest staphylococcus aureus.

The front seats themselves are Barcalounger-comfy, with heating and cooling, great side support, and a “Driver Relaxation” mode that, at the push of a button, tilts and reclines the seat and raises an under-thigh bolster. Perfect for a quick snooze.

And all through the cabin, the quality of materials, the fit and finish, and sleek Volvo-like design sets the Hyundai apart in a sea a tofu-bland Hondas, Toyota, and Chevys.

Powering this new Santa Fe is Hyundai’s proven turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, also carried over from the previous model.

It’s still a terrific combo, helping the Santa Fe scoot off the line and hit 60 miles per hour in around 6.6 seconds, and deliver whisper-quiet cruising at 75 miles per hour on I-75.

The only thing so-so is fuel economy. Our Calligraphy all-wheel drive tester averaged 22 miles per gallon over a week’s driving (EPA figures are 20/City, 28/Highway, 23/Combined). If you’re looking for better gas mileage, maybe go for the new Santa Fe Hybrid (from $38,345) that gives 36 miles per gallon combined.

While there’s nothing too sporty about the way this cubist Hyundai drives, I loved it’s smooth, cushy ride, its nicely weighted steering, and safe, balanced, predictable handling.

So, take a bow 2024 Santa Fe, you really slammed one out of the park. It gets my “Two Thumbs Up, Way Up” recommendation. Nothing else in this class comes close.