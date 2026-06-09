Take to the Woods at The Lodge at Primland

Having a place of one’s own, high up in the treetops in the middle of a forest, is a classic childhood fantasy. But add sustainably luxurious design, a killer view of a river gorge, and curated adventures in the woods, and even the fussiest adults want to be kids again.

The Lodge at Primland, Auberge Collection, in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, has infused this feeling into its new Mountain Top Tree Houses inspired by the designs of architect Alain Laurens, who designed Primland’s earlier tree houses. Like Laurens’ other work worldwide, these structures are crafted of choice regional woods (in this case, red cedar) and place the occupant in the heart of wild nature.

As the name suggests, they’re perched on a mountaintop 2,700 feet above the Dan River Gorge, surrounded by a panorama of mountains, valley, and sky. Whether lounging on the deck or lazing in bed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows, you have a front-row seat to the glory of nature and weather: the color burst of autumn leaves, winter winds whistling through the pines, clouds gathering before a spring rainstorm. Combined with the remote location, the experience has a Swiss Family Robinson effect, though the Robinsons never had a breakfast basket delivered or a private wine tasting while soaking in the hot tub.

Though the pleasures of seclusion can’t be overstated, the 12,000-acre Primland is also a playground for adventurers and nature lovers. Twenty miles of hiking trails wind through hardwood forests and up steep paths, culminating in broad views of the Southern Appalachians and Blue Ridge Parkway. ATV driving gets you there faster, crossing a few creeks along the way and ratcheting the adrenaline factor. Meadows of Dan is also splendid country for horseback riding, fly-fishing for trout on the Dan River, clay shooting, golfing, and stargazing. The latter takes place in a silo-shaped observatory whose powerful telescopes reveal the cosmos in mind-blowing detail.

Settling down to a fireside dinner feels earned after an active day, and Primland takes the dining ritual seriously. The main restaurant, Leatherflower, leans into the Southern milieu with such dishes as Mississippi grits with braised short rib and a creative riff on pork and beans. There’s also a strong cocktail program with an educational component, so you can learn about the local moonshine or the nuances of Blue Ridge bourbon while you sip Southern-inspired libations.

A Primland tradition worth honoring is the nightly s’mores roast at the lodge’s North Terrace. Claim an Adirondack chair and a roasting iron, and get as messy as you’d like in the name of good, old-fashioned fun. With myriad stars above, the scent of wood fire below, and a bluegrass soundtrack carried by a mountain breeze, every night is a sensory experience that binds you to this magical place.