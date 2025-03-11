The Blueprint for Chic Spring Style

Hard hats are optional when sporting ready-to-wear designs that are ready for anything--including the 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House

By
-
Tweeded tulle dress ($9,800), muslin layering dress ($2,400), muslin cape ($3,200), Mary Janes ($1,800), earrings ($900), bracelet ($1,775), Hobo handbag ($6,000), Chanel
Chanel tweeded tulle dress , muslin layering dress, muslin cape, Mary Janes, earrings, bracelet, Hobo handbag

Tweeded tulle dress ($9,800), muslin layering dress ($2,400), muslin cape ($3,200), Mary Janes ($1,800), earrings ($900), bracelet ($1,775), Hobo handbag ($6,000), Chanel

Bodysuit (price upon request), Get Dior high-top sneakers (price upon request), Dior
Dior Bodysuit, Get Dior high-top sneakers

Bodysuit (price upon request), Get Dior high-top sneakers (price upon request), Dior

Drill trench coat with belted waist ($3,745), satin bra ($925), Sicily box bag ($2,495), Dolce & Gabbana, The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach
Dolce & Gabbana drill trench coat with belted waist, satin bra, Sicily box bag

Drill trench coat with belted waist ($3,745), satin bra ($925), Sicily box bag ($2,495), Dolce & Gabbana, The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach

Gucci bomber jacket, shorts, high-heel wedge mules, gloves, sunglasses, bamboo bag.
Gucci bomber jacket, shorts, high-heel wedge mules, gloves, sunglasses, bamboo bag

Bomber jacket ($3,980), shorts ($1,500), high-heel wedge mules ($1,590), gloves ($950), sunglasses ($625), bamboo bag ($5,200), Gucci

Jumpsuit ($2,700), pumps ($950), Ferragamo; Avenue Quad XS latte leather shoulder bag with pearl strap ($1,595), Jimmy Choo
Ferragamo jumpsuit ($2,700), pumps; Jimmy Choo Avenue Quad XS latte leather shoulder bag with pearl strap

Jumpsuit ($2,700), pumps ($950), Ferragamo; Avenue Quad XS latte leather shoulder bag with pearl strap ($1,595), Jimmy Choo.

Dress (price upon request), D-Journey bag ($4,500), Dior
Dior dress, D-Journey bag

Dress (price upon request), D-Journey bag ($4,500), Dior

Scarf dress ($5,100), Louis Vuitton; cross earrings ($1,495), Dolce & Gabbana, The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach
Louis Vuitton scarf dress; Dolce & Gabbana cross earrings

Scarf dress ($5,100), Louis Vuitton; cross earrings ($1,495), Dolce & Gabbana, The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach

Black embroidered mesh dress ($5,700), brown leather Fendi Redwing boots ($1,450), Fendi
Fendi black embroidered mesh dress, brown leather Fendi Redwing boots

Black embroidered mesh dress ($5,700), brown leather Fendi Redwing boots ($1,450), Fendi

Brie dress in embroidered mother-of-pearl ($6,990), Gesse coat in cotton twill ($3,490), Adam Lippes, Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; Scarlett 50 latte leather pumps ($1,075), Jimmy Choo
Adam Lippes Brie dress in embroidered mother-of-pearl, Gesse coat in cotton twill; Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 latte leather pumps

Brie dress in embroidered mother-of-pearl ($6,990), Gesse coat in cotton twill ($3,490), Adam Lippes, Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; Scarlett 50 latte leather pumps ($1,075), Jimmy Choo.

Jersey ruffle dress ($3,398), layering skirt (price upon request), pierced peep-toe slingbacks ($428), octopus earrings ($378), Tory Burch
Tory Burch jersey ruffle dress, layering skirt, pierced peep-toe slingbacks, octopus earrings

Jersey ruffle dress ($3,398), layering skirt (price upon request), pierced peep-toe slingbacks ($428), octopus earrings ($378), Tory Burch

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at the 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House,
West Palm Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Vlada Roslyakova, Women 360 Management, NYC

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, NYC

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Photography assistant: Juan Hernandez

Digital tech: Orlando Noa

Special thanks to Leta Austin Foster for prop support

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR