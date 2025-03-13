Eight Years of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary (PBM+C), presented by Art Miami, returns for its eighth edition March 20-23, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. PBM+C features world-class, investment-quality works from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries from internationally respected galleries from 18 countries.

The fair will open with an invitation-only VIP Preview, benefiting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, on March 20. Beginning March 21, the fair will open to the public. The weekend provides an opportunity for seasoned and budding collectors alike to acquire curated works from blue-chip contemporary, post-war and modern masters, emerging talent and mid-career artists. Featured artists include Alex Katz, Julian Opie, David Hockney, Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Alexander Calder, Salustiano, Henry Moore, Yigal Ozeri, Russell Young, Swoon, Nemo Jantzen, Robert Strati, Helen Frankenthaler, Mel Bochner, David Yarrow, Ross Bleckner, Elise Ansel, David Dessens, Boris van Berkum, Madeleine Gross, Hwang Seontae, Mary Abbott, and more.

Holden Luntz Gallery will showcase a special exhibition of photographs by David Yarrow, each capturing the raw beauty of wildlife, landscapes, and human storytelling, at the fair entrance. The exhibition will benefit Tusk, a leading conservation organization with more than 30 years of experience protecting Africa’s wildlife and supporting sustainable community development.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will serve as a satellite venue for the fair and will showcase “Old Friends,” an exhibition by artist in residence, sculptor Jane Manus. Renowned for her bold geometric forms and industrial materials, Manus creates dynamic, large-scale abstract works that embody a sense of movement and modernist precision.

American artist Alex Katz will also debut a special exhibition, “Portraits and Landscapes – Through the Seasons,” presented by Sponder Gallery. The show will open on March 19 during An Evening of Music & Art in the Gardens at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, showcasing works that highlight his explorations of beauty, nature, and the human figure.

Additionally, Lighthouse ArtCenter will unveil works by Tyler K. Smith, a New York-based multidisciplinary artist, set designer, exhibit designer, and educator in the VIP Lounge. Lighthouse ArtCenter will present a corresponding talk between Smith and Bruce Helander on March 22.

A complimentary shuttle between the fair and Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will be available to guests during fair hours.

PBM+C 2025 will coincide with the Palm Beach International Boat Show, returning to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. PBM+C VIP cardholders will receive complimentary one-day admission to the boat show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit artpbfair.com/visitor-info.