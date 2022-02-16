The Fab Fauna of Helmut Koller

It’s a jungle out there. Palm Beach resident and acclaimed photographer and painter Helmut Koller has been capturing the vibrancy of the animal kingdom in his “New Pop” paintings since 1997. The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach will showcase a collection of these works in “The Animal Paintings of Helmut Koller,” on view February 23 to March 27. Koller’s colorful muses, which include magenta leopards, azure jaguars, and purple bears, appear to pounce off the canvas. Koller will host an artist talk February 27 to discuss his works and artistic process. Admission is $7-$15.