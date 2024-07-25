The Lowdown on Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream

Ice cream is a family affair at Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream in Delray Beach. The Gilinsky family opened the shop in September 2020, and their all-natural, handcrafted flavors have already garnered a legion of fans among locals and visitors alike. Ori Gilinksy runs the shop alongside his brother and father and is the mastermind behind the lineup of flavors.

Ori explains that they typically have about 16 flavors in the case—12 standards and four that are switched up weekly or biweekly—as well as two sugar-free options and two to three vegan ice creams that utilize a coconut base. For the dairy ice cream, the Gilinskies use a base that is 16 percent butterfat, which results in a creamier product. Then, Ori ups the ante with an array of add-ins, from brownies and cookie dough to sprinkles and Kinder Bueno bars.

“All of our ice cream flavors are natural based,” he notes. “Take the mint chip. It’s a spirulina extract for the color. We have no artificial flavorings here. All the fruits we use are fresh.”

No matter when you stop by, you’re guaranteed to see some favorites in the freezer case. Ori says their top seller is the SoFlo Swamp, a blend of chocolate-infused Oreos and chocolate chips plus more Oreos for good measure. The shop’s signature flavor is Dusty Monkey, which is laced with Biscoff cookies and bananas soaked overnight in brown sugar.