5 Thirst Quenchers to Try

Butterfly Pea Lemonade–Flavored Iced Tea with Tapioca Boba

Sugar Milk Boba & Dessert, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton

What makes an ice-cold lemonade an even sweeter summer treat? Add boba! This eye-catching sip combines iced tea, lemonade, butterfly pea syrup, and your choice of chewy mix-ins for the ultimate cooldown. A refreshing runner up: lychee-flavored iced tea with mango jelly. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

Papa Kwan’s Coffee Shop and Café, North Palm Beach, Juno Beach

When I crave a piña colada but I don’t have the luxury of day drinking with my toes in the sand, Papa Kwan’s comes to my rescue. This smoothie made from pineapple, creamed coconut, and coconut milk (served with or without a scoop of protein powder) is so refreshing and transportive, I (almost) don’t even notice the lack of rum. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, contributing editor

Iced Limoncello Latte

Aioli, West Palm Beach

I typically make my own coffee beverages at home, but when I’m craving something special, I make the short jaunt to Aioli for this satisfying sip. Also available hot, this blend of Pumphouse espresso, lemon cane sugar, and either almond, regular, or oat milk (I recommend oat) is the perfect complement to Aioli’s daily spread of freshly made pastries. Pro tip: visit early on Saturdays to grab this latte and a specialty doughnut. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Ginger Peach Refresher

Elisabetta’s, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

Elisabetta’s chilled creation beckons as the sip of the summer with its cool combination of peach puree, The London Essence Company’s Spiced Ginger Beer, and local Florida lemon and lime. Lisabet Summa, executive culinary director and chef partner, suggests pairing with the grilled calamari salad with arugula to play off the drink’s “fresh, fruity notes and elegant peppery flavor.” (Bonus: this refresher also appears on the menu at Elisabetta’s sister resto, Louie Bossi’s.) —Allison Wolfe Reckson, managing editor

El Flamingo smoothie

Celis Juice Bar, Palm Beach

On a hot (or appointment-filled) day, I make sure to hit Celis Juice Bar at The Royal Poinciana Plaza for a smoothie. I confess to loving them all (I mean, have you seen their menu?), but if I had to choose a favorite, it would be El Flamingo. Refreshing and fortifying, Flamingo contains coconut milk, dragon fruit, mango, banana, and honey, with a spoonful of chia seeds for extra protein and energy. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editor in chief