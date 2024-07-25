Ona Coastal Cuisine Opens

The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa is now home to the ultimate summer perch with the debut of its new flagship restaurant, Ona Coastal Cuisine. Replacing 3800 Ocean Restaurant & Lounge, Ona boasts refreshed interiors and a Mediterranean-tinged menu in step with its seaside location.

Chef Matthew Oliver (previously banquet chef de partie with the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach) crafted three menus—all-day lounge, lunch, and dinner—dotted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and spanning seafood, steak, poultry, and plant-based offerings. Executive pastry chef Albert Oliveros delivers such tropical-tinged desserts as coconut panna cotta and lemon pavlova. Island vibes also permeate the cocktail menu, which includes specialty libations like the Pistachio Key Lime and the Pineapple and Sweet Corn Margarita.