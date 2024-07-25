Now Trending: Mochi Doughnuts

Want to shake up your pastry routine? Try mochi doughnuts. A hybrid of the American doughnut and Japanese mochi (soft and chewy rice cakes), these confections boast a unique ring shape consisting of eight connecting balls. With roots in Japan—where the (actually American) chain Mister Donut markets them as pon de ring—mochi doughnuts are typically made from either tapioca or rice flour, resulting in a chewier texture than traditional doughnuts. Since first landing in Hawaii, mochi doughnuts have grown in popularity across the United States in recent years. You can try them locally at Mochinut in Greenacres.