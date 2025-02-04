The Rose Garden Cocktail Recipe

Amor et flores—the concept of associating flowers with love—can be traced back to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a celebration that honored fertility and the coming of spring. Held annually between February 13 and 15, the festival was dedicated to Faunus (the Roman god of agriculture) and centered around fertility rituals. In addition, young men and women participated in a “lottery of love,” a rudimentary matchmaking system wherein the women would place their names in an urn and the men would draw names at random.

This month, embrace the same serendipitous spirit and lust for love with a cocktail that encapsulates nature in a glass. Crafted by Matthew Dress, lead mixologist at Evelyn’s at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the Rose Garden features Absolut Elyx Vodka, Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, rose water, lemon juice, GH Mumm Brut Rosé, and a frozen rose ice cube. As it melts, the ice cube infuses the drink with subtle floral notes, delighting the senses while evoking the beauty of a blooming garden.

The Rose Garden

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka

oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka 1 / 2 oz. Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato

oz. Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato 1 / 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

oz. fresh lemon juice 1 drop rose water

GH Mumm Brut Rosé

Large rose ice cube

Add the first four ingredients to a tin and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe with a large floral ice cube. Top with GH Mumm Brut Rosé.