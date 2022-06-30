The Royal Unveils “A Place for Pride”

The Royal Poinciana Plaza will host “A Place for Pride,” a photo retrospective exploring the moments and milestones that have shaped LGBTQ+ life in our country and community, through July 15. The Royal turned to Compass Community Center, along with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, for guidance on the curation of the exhibit. The organizations will receive $2,500 donations from The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “A Place for Pride” is free and open to the public during The Royal’s normal operating hours.

“We are incredibly thankful for the guidance and support from both Compass Community Center and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and are very proud to continue shaping The Royal into a place everyone can love,” said Dana Filetti, marketing director at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “We are a place for Pride, not just in June, but year-round, and we invite our Palm Beach community to come and view this insightful exhibit.”

The exhibit features a timeline of the progress of human rights from 1958 through the present. Highlights include the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the U.S Post Office could not refuse to deliver America’s first widely-distributed pro-gay publication in 1958, along with The Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts, Joseph Abruzzo, officiating a mass LGBTQ+ wedding in 2022.

“The LGBTQ+ community of Palm Beach County has a long and rich history. For the first time, we are able to see the key moments of that history presented in one place,” said Julia Murphy, Chief Development Officer at Compass. “We cannot express how important this is, especially as we look toward a future where we do not recreate the mistakes of the past. But it is also crucial to see the joys and accomplishments that have come before us,”

The exhibition is located between the plaza’s north and south breezeways. Visitors will have the opportunity to take in the content of “A Place for Pride” at their own leisure between shopping, dining, or strolling.