Celebrating Fourth of July on Flagler

Fireworks, food, and fun will rule the day at the City of West Palm Beach‘s annual 4th on Flagler, returning to the West Palm Beach waterfront on July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The evening’s activities include live entertainment, the Bill Bone 5K, the Palm Beach Health Network Family Chill Zone, a Military Honor Salute, and refreshments for purchase. An 18-minute fireworks show will light up the sky at 9:09 p.m. (weather permitting) above the Intracoastal Waterway. Those who prefer to watch the show from home can tune in to a live broadcast of WPBF 25: 4TH ON FLAGLER LIVE FIREWORKS at 9 p.m.

“Set along the beautiful West Palm Beach waterfront, 4th on Flagler is packed with patriotic revelry, entertainment, food, fun, and fireworks in celebration of Independence Day,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “There is something for everybody at 4th on Flagler. I invite everyone to join us.”

Guests will enjoy live music by Reverend Barry & The Funk from 6 to 8:45 p.m. on NewDay USA Stage on the Great Lawn. The eight-piece funk band features multiple Grammy-nominated musicians and is one of the fastest-rising acts in Florida.

At 8:45 p.m., the Military Honor Salute will include remarks by Mayor Keith A. James, a live performance of the National Anthem, and the presentation of the annual Hometown Hero award.

All evening long, families can stop by the Palm Beach Health Network Family Chill Zone at Meyer Amphitheatre, complete with a DJ, kid-friendly inflatables (with unlimited play available for $5), an interactive kids’ area, a face painter, and the Florida Power & Light Strolling Entertainers. Roving entertainment includes a magician, stilt walkers, a juggler, and more.

At nearby Post Park, the second annual Bill Bone 5K will be underway. The race begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. To register, click here.

Blankets and chairs are recommended to best enjoy the festivities. Parking is available in City of West Palm Beach public parking garages for flat rates of $10 at the Banyan, Evernia, and City Center garages, and for $5 at the Clematis and Sapodilla garages. The Banyan and Evernia garages are closest to these events.

Call (561) 822-1515 for more information.