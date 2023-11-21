The Symphonia Presents Second Season Concert

The Symphonia will present its second concert of the “Journey to Discover” Earth- and environment-themed season with “Flowing Tides,” coming to the Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School December 3. The performance will feature Laura Jackson as a guest conductor and Leo Williams as a tenor soloist.

Jackson serves as music director and conductor of the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement.

Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, and The Schmidt Foundation scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person and individual performance tickets are $55-$90. For more information, visit thesymphonia.org or call (561) 376-3848.