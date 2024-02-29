Tour the Kips Bay Decorator Show House

The seventh annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach opened to the public on February 23, at 230 Miramar Way in the “SoSo” neighborhood of West Palm Beach. The house showcases the creativity and design expertise of 23 of the nation’s most acclaimed interior designers and architects.

The Show House, which will be open to the public through March 17, doubles as the nation’s leading design event of the year and a major fundraiser for both the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

The Show House attracts 15,000 visitors each year and all proceeds benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The clubs offer innovative after-school and enrichment programs for more than 21,000 youth, aged 6-18 years in 10 locations throughout the Bronx and 20 across Palm Beach County. The showhouses have raised more than $29 million to date.

This year’s featured designers include: Allan Reyes Interior Design; Ariel Okin Interiors; Betsy Wentz Interior Design; Donna Mondi Interior Design; DuVäl; Environment Design Group; Helen Bergin Interiors; Jessica Jubelirer Design; Jim Dove Design; Lichten Architects; Marc-Michaels Interior Design., Inc.; McCann Design Group; Megan Gorelick Interiors; MELROSE; Nadia Watts Interior Design; Nicole Mizrahi Interiors; OBMI; Phoebe Howard; Chloe Warner, Redmond Aldrich Design; Rinfret Limited; Sara Story Design; SAVAGE Interior Design; and Tristan Harstan & Company.

For more information about the home and the participating designers, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org. Tickets start at $50.