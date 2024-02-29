Pratesi to Unveil Flagship Boutique in Palm Beach

The House of Pratesi, the iconic Italian brand with a 118-year legacy, will unveil its Palm Beach flagship boutique March 14. Located at 400 Hibiscus Avenue, the boutique will showcase Pratesi’s exquisite fine linens for bed, bath, and table.

Until now, Pratesi was exclusively available online at pratesi.com, Harrod’s in London, and Woods Fine Linens in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. This new flagship boutique brings the soft-hand of Pratesi’s fabrics to discerning Palm Beach shopper.

Designed by Studio Monteleone & Associates, the boutique boasts a captivating ambiance with travertine floors, tufted wool carpets inspired by Pratesi’s butterfly motif, aniline leather, and copper accents.

For more information, visit pratesi.com.