Travel Journal: Marjorie Gubelmann on Lisbon

You might know New York City–based Marjorie Gubelmann as the globetrotting DJ Mad Marj, who has brought her talents to the Today show, sophisticated soirees, and the biggest stages across the world. The renowned philanthropist has deep ties to Palm Beach, as her family has called the island home since the 1940s. When not in New York or Palm Beach, Gubelmann lives in Lisbon, Portugal, a coastal city she describes as a melting pot with a little something for everyone. “Lisbon has a very sophisticated lifestyle, if you want it, as well as a young, fun, and casual one.”

1. The Vibe: Fun and sophisticated, all wrapped in history.

2. Ride Hacks: If someone is visiting for the first time, I tell them to take a Tuk Tuk ride for no more than two hours. Tell the driver you want to see “the greatest hits” and finish at a great lunch spot like Rocco.

3. Most Unique Shopping Experiences: Visit Luvaria Ulisses for beautiful handmade gloves in wonderful colors. Principe Real Enxovais is an amazing old-fashioned linen shop. Paris em Lisboa is a very chic shop with an excellent assortment of pretty things for the home.

4. Day Trip: In the summer months, Comporta is a great weekend trip. It is an hour and a half away, with beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and hotels.

5. Dining Alfresco: The best outdoor dining is at Monte Mar in Caiscais, which is a short drive away. You are right on the beautiful ocean, and it is a fantastic place to go to year-round. I like it for lunch so you can enjoy the view.

6. A Tourist Spot That Locals Love: Cervejaria Ramiro restaurant

7. Local Delicacy: You cannot come to Lisbon and not try a fresh pastel de nata, which are Portuguese egg custard tarts in puff pastry crusts. I like Manteigaria, as they have many locations. There is always a line that moves quickly. After one bite you know why!

8. When to Visit: April to Christmas. They really go over the top with unbelievable Christmas lights throughout the whole city.

9. Where to Stay: Lisbon is a fantastic travel destination because of the infrastructure of top hotels, from five-star hotels like the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon to award-winning small boutique hotels. Think: 1908 Lisboa Hotel, Casa Balthazar, and Casinha das Flores.