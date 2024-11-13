The Amrit Ocean Resort in Riviera Beach is now hosting Sunday brunch at its signature restaurant, Tula. Available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the brunch was crafted by executive chef Simon Apollonio and features a wellness-focused, nutrient-rich approach to traditional favorites. The à la carte menu includes items like Sunny-Side-Up Shakshuka; Pasta Brunch with organic eggs, pecorino cheese, and crispy bacon; and the Brunch Burger with a Prime beef patty, a sunny-side-up egg, and a chipotle avocado sauce. Cold-pressed juices and brunch libations are available by the glass or bottomless. Cocktails include the Carrot Sunrise Mimosa (fresh-pressed turmeric and carrot juices topped with Prosecco) and the Bloody Bunny Mary (fresh carrot and tomato juices, pepper, and vodka).
Tula Debuts Sunday Brunch
The Amrit Ocean Resort’s signature restaurant showcases vegetable-forward fare and more
