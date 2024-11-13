Tula Debuts Sunday Brunch

The Amrit Ocean Resort in Riviera Beach is now hosting Sunday brunch at its signature restaurant, Tula. Available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the brunch was crafted by executive chef Simon Apollonio and features a wellness-focused, nutrient-rich approach to traditional favorites. The à la carte menu includes items like Sunny-Side-Up Shakshuka; Pasta Brunch with organic eggs, pecorino cheese, and crispy bacon; and the Brunch Burger with a Prime beef patty, a sunny-side-up egg, and a chipotle avocado sauce. Cold-pressed juices and brunch libations are available by the glass or bottomless. Cocktails include the Carrot Sunrise Mimosa (fresh-pressed turmeric and carrot juices topped with Prosecco) and the Bloody Bunny Mary (fresh carrot and tomato juices, pepper, and vodka).