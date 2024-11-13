TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer Cake Collab

TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer have debuted a new limited-edition lemon coconut cake in celebration of Lilly’s sixty-fifth anniversary. The cake is priced at $39.50 and available at all 20 of TooJay’s Florida locations through April 30. It features white cake layers soaked in lemon simple syrup and filled with lemon coconut cream, topped with a lemon buttercream frosting and garnished with lemon-infused coconut. Patrons can order the cake in person or online.