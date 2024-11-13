Espresso Essentials

Up your at-home barista game in honor of National Espresso Day November 23

Breville’s Barista Touch Impress
Well-Oiled Machine

Outfitted with an integrated Burr grinder, touchscreen interface with eight drink presets, and more, Breville’s Barista Touch Impress ($1,500) takes the guesswork out of your morning coffee routine. 

Bialetti Moka MacKenzie-Childs stovetop espresso maker
Back Burner

For something simpler, go old-school—without sacrificing style—and opt for the Bialetti Moka MacKenzie-Childs stovetop espresso maker ($100-$120). Williams Sonoma, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton

Sonoma Syrup Co.’s home barista latte gift set
Flavor of the Week

Elevate your lattes with some flavoring courtesy of Sonoma Syrup Co.’s home barista latte gift set ($79), complete with hazelnut, classic, and vanilla bean simple syrups.

WPM x Slow Pour Supply latte art pitcher
Blank Canvas

You’ll become the Monet of milk when you use the WPM x Slow Pour Supply latte art pitcher ($44), featuring a wide spout for bold lines and available in a cheery Creamsicle color. 

Italian porcelain espresso cups and saucers by La Double J
Runneth Over

Featuring various hues of a 1960s-inspired geometric print, these espresso cups and saucers ($550 for set of six) by La Double J are made of Italian porcelain and hand-painted with an 18-karat gold trim. 

Local Buzz

Check out these whole beans from local roasters

  • Espresso Blend ($18 for 12-oz. bag), with notes of stone fruit, floral aromatics, brown sugar, and chocolate, Subculture Coffee Roasters, multiple locations
  • Deep Drop Blend ($26 for 1-lb. bag), medium blend that is at once sweet, nutty, and round, Pumphouse Coffee Roasters, West Palm Beach, Jupiter
  • Espresso Blend ($22.25 for 12-oz. bag), rich and smooth blend derived from beans sourced from four regions based on season and availability, Oceana Coffee, Tequesta

