Espresso Essentials

Well-Oiled Machine



Outfitted with an integrated Burr grinder, touchscreen interface with eight drink presets, and more, Breville’s Barista Touch Impress ($1,500) takes the guesswork out of your morning coffee routine.

Back Burner

For something simpler, go old-school—without sacrificing style—and opt for the Bialetti Moka MacKenzie-Childs stovetop espresso maker ($100-$120). Williams Sonoma, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton

Flavor of the Week

Elevate your lattes with some flavoring courtesy of Sonoma Syrup Co.’s home barista latte gift set ($79), complete with hazelnut, classic, and vanilla bean simple syrups.

Blank Canvas

You’ll become the Monet of milk when you use the WPM x Slow Pour Supply latte art pitcher ($44), featuring a wide spout for bold lines and available in a cheery Creamsicle color.

Runneth Over

Featuring various hues of a 1960s-inspired geometric print, these espresso cups and saucers ($550 for set of six) by La Double J are made of Italian porcelain and hand-painted with an 18-karat gold trim.

Local Buzz

Check out these whole beans from local roasters