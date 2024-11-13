Espresso Essentials

Well-Oiled Machine
Outfitted with an integrated Burr grinder, touchscreen interface with eight drink presets, and more, Breville’s Barista Touch Impress ($1,500) takes the guesswork out of your morning coffee routine.
Back Burner
For something simpler, go old-school—without sacrificing style—and opt for the Bialetti Moka MacKenzie-Childs stovetop espresso maker ($100-$120). Williams Sonoma, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton
Flavor of the Week
Elevate your lattes with some flavoring courtesy of Sonoma Syrup Co.’s home barista latte gift set ($79), complete with hazelnut, classic, and vanilla bean simple syrups.
Blank Canvas
You’ll become the Monet of milk when you use the WPM x Slow Pour Supply latte art pitcher ($44), featuring a wide spout for bold lines and available in a cheery Creamsicle color.
Runneth Over
Featuring various hues of a 1960s-inspired geometric print, these espresso cups and saucers ($550 for set of six) by La Double J are made of Italian porcelain and hand-painted with an 18-karat gold trim.
Local Buzz
Check out these whole beans from local roasters
- Espresso Blend ($18 for 12-oz. bag), with notes of stone fruit, floral aromatics, brown sugar, and chocolate, Subculture Coffee Roasters, multiple locations
- Deep Drop Blend ($26 for 1-lb. bag), medium blend that is at once sweet, nutty, and round, Pumphouse Coffee Roasters, West Palm Beach, Jupiter
- Espresso Blend ($22.25 for 12-oz. bag), rich and smooth blend derived from beans sourced from four regions based on season and availability, Oceana Coffee, Tequesta
