Enjoy Cocktails in the Courtyard

Pryor Fine Art in West Palm Beach will set the scene for Cocktails in the Courtyard on November 14, kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

The evening of art and mingling over cocktails and light bites will present an opportunity for guests to tour the works of the gallery’s featured artists, including Isabelle Menin, Elena Zolotnitsky, Peter Burega, and Michael Hoffman.

The gallery is currently showcasing a solo exhibition of works by Kimo Minton.

The event will be hosted at 501 Palm Street in West Palm Beach. To RSVP, click here. For more information about the gallery and represented artists, visit pryorfineart.com.