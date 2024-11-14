Friends of Jupiter Beach Celebrates 30 Years

Friends of Jupiter Beach will celebrate its milestone thirtieth anniversary by hosting the inaugural Friends of Jupiter Beach Day November 16. The celebration will take place in conjunction with the monthly beach cleanup at Ocean Cay Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will kick off with a free continental breakfast and coffee provided by Dunkin Donuts, followed by a beach cleanup. All cleanup equipment will be provided by Friends of Jupiter Beach. After combing the beach, collected trash and recyclables will be weighed, recorded, and properly disposed of.

A raffle will begin once volunteers return to the pavilion. All volunteers will be entered to win a variety of prizes including gift cards, car washes, Friends of Jupiter Beach apparel, and more. The anniversary celebration also includes a free limited-edition Friends of Jupiter Beach Tee Shirt (while supplies last), as well as a complimentary seafood-free paella and pizza lunch for all volunteers.

Event details and sign up for the cleanup are available here. For more information about Friends of Jupiter Beach, visit friendsofjupiterbeach.org.