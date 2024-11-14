Selfless Love Foundation Unveils Holiday Ornament

The 2024 Selfless Love Foundation ornament has been unveiled and is available for purchase ahead of the holidays season. Sales of the ornaments benefit the foundation’s work with children in foster care. Each ornament includes the story of a family brought together through adoption.

The glass orb, adorned with crystals that shimmer in the light, is bound to become a cherished keepsake and serves as a reminder of the lives you helped to change.

The ornaments are $50 and are available for purchase at selflesslovefoundation.org.