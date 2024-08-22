Two Sea Turtles Released in West Palm Beach

Friends of John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, ANGARI Foundation, and the Florida Park Service partnered to release two juvenile female loggerhead sea turtles last week.

One-year-old Veronica and 10-month-old Freed had been in MacArthur Beach State Park staff’s care since they were 3 months old. As they were rehabilitated for release, the turtles were part of the park’s sea turtle ambassador program that educates the state park’s more than 150,000 annual visitors–more than 4,000 of which are students who participate in sea turtle-focused programs.

John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is the only state park able to house sea turtles in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a Marine Turtle Permit to the park to house two juvenile loggerhead sea turtles for educational purposes. The Park receives their turtles from Dr. Jeanette Wyneken’s lab at Florida Atlantic University Research Gallery, located within Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. Her study focuses on how weather and climate affect sea turtle eggs and the implications.

Park staff are advised by Florida Fish and Wildlife, sea turtle scientists, and sea turtle veterinarians to ensure the turtles are healthy and receive the best care. Before their release, both turtles received their final checkups and were cleared by the teams.

The sea turtles were released off the coast of West Palm Beach from ANGARI Foundation’s 65-foot research vessel, R/V ANGARI. While ANGARI Foundation has supported sea turtle research onboard its vessel in the past, this is the first sea turtle release from R/V ANGARI.