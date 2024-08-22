Food Bank Hosts Back-to-School Food Drive

Now through August 31, the Palm Beach County Food Bank is hosting the fourth annual “One Can, Two Can, Who Can? You Can!” Back-to-School Food Drive and calling for protein-rich donations.

Drop off nonperishable foods to reduce childhood hunger, such as canned beans, fish, chicken, beef, peanut butter, vegetables, and fruit at participating locations across Palm Beach County, including:

First Horizon locations from Jupiter to Boca Raton

Club Pilates Wellington

Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lake Worth Beach

Velocity Community Credit Union locations from Jupiter to Royal Palm Beach

RE/MAX Select Group locations from Delray Beach to Parkland

Palm Beach County Library Systems

In addition to the ongoing food drive, the food bank will host “Day of 200,000 Meals” in partnership with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and catering by Lessing’s Hospitality Group On Hunger Action Day (September 17). Volunteers will package meals to support the one in nine hungry residents in Palm Beach County. For more information or to reserve your team’s volunteer slots, visit pbcfoodbank.org/day-of-200-000-meals-event.