Two Ways to Support Palm Beach County Food Bank

Palm Beach County Food Bank is meeting the needs of the one-in-nine food-insecure residents through community-wide initiatives ahead of World Hunger Day on May 28.

Meal Build Food Drive

The third Annual Meal Build Food Drive will return for the entire month of May. Local businesses are encouraged to use the food collected during food drives and/or purchased non-perishable items to create eye-catching structures built solely from food at their location. Businesses are asked to present the display between May 19-31. All food will be donated to the food bank.

Local businesses are invited to register for the 2025 Meal Build through May 9. To join, visit pbcfoodbank.org/meal-build.

Stamp Out Hunger

The food bank will also participate in the Stamp Out Hunger in partnership with the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC). Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank encourages locals to put non-perishable, protein-rich donations by their mailbox on May 10. Palm Beach County residents will receive postcards during the week of the food drive notifying them how they can donate. Collected food will be retrieved from local post offices and brought back to the nonprofit’s warehouse for staff and volunteers to sort. For more information, visit pbcfoodbank.org/stampouthunger.