The auction house is a trusted friend of the luxury world. From fine art and jewelry to real estate and vintage cars, it is where transparency, competition and global demand converge to establish true value.

Now, thanks to Boathouse Auctions, the auction format is quietly finding its place in the world of superyachts. Their specialist platform brings a modern auction model to luxury yachts, and this month you have opportunity to be part of the action.

We spoke to the team reshaping how these floating assets change hands, to find out why the smart money buys at auction.

In a market where time is money and uncertainty can erode asset value, a new model for buying and selling superyachts is gaining traction. Boathouse Auctions, a purpose-built online auction platform dedicated exclusively to high quality yachts, is redefining how transactions are approached at the upper end of the market, and they’re quickly gaining a glowing reputation amongst buyers and sellers alike.

“We’re bringing boats to buyers in a whole new way,” explains company director Jack Mahoney. “These yachts are of significant value, but with sellers keen to conclude a sale in a pre-determined timeframe, there’s an opportunity for buyers to get a lot more boat for their money when they buy at auction.”

The auction offers a time-certain sale window, and this resonates with owners who understand that berthing, crew, insurance, maintenance and operating costs can quickly outweigh the marginal benefit of holding out for an aspirational asking price. By selling a boat at auction, it’s a win all-round.

Each auction begins with a four-week preview window, during which prospective buyers can review specifications, surveys, detailed documentation, photography and videos. Inspections can be arranged, questions addressed and due diligence completed well before bidding opens.

The bidding itself is conducted entirely online and in real time, allowing global participation without compromising discretion. All bidders must pre-register and place a deposit into escrow, ensuring that only serious, qualified parties are involved.

And Mahoney has seen first-hand how this structure changes behavior on both sides of the transaction. “Selling through auction has become increasingly attractive for yacht owners who value certainty and speed,” he explains. “A well-structured auction concentrates global interest into a defined timeframe and creates healthy competition among qualified buyers. For our first auctions of 2026, we’re already seeing strong interest, which reinforces what the market is telling us: sellers want clarity, buyers want transparency – and the auction format delivers both.”

Boathouse Auctions are showcasing four yachts about to go under the hammer, here on our doorstep at the Palm Beach International Boat Show this month. Head to the show for a look at the 154’ STAR DIAMOND – previously a star of Bravo’s Below Deck TV series – 132’ CUPCAKE, 110’ EL MIRAR II, and 85’ LIVE MAS.

If you fancy your chances of snapping up a superyacht, the good news is that bidding is about to start! Several standout superyachts will be sold via auction over the next few weeks. The Lots include top-pedigree Italian and American-built motoryachts as well as vessels with enviable charter records that pose a compelling business proposition.

To view the auction line up, find out more, and register to bid, visit the Boathouse Auctions website.