Women’s Art Week Palm Beach Returns

First Female will host the second annual Women’s Art Week Palm Beach (WAW PB) 2026 March 6-14. Presented in partnership with Providencia Church, this year’s “Reclamation”-themed event will honor female artists and the transformative power of art.

More than an exhibition series, WAW PB is a collective experience that invites artists and audiences to reflect on art as a practice of returning, recalling, and restoring.

“Reclamation” explores how art heals and brings us back to ourselves. It is an invitation to examine what has been set aside, quieted, deferred, or forgotten, and how creative practices allow us to reclaim voice, presence, and inner truth. Through shared experiences, WAW PB 2026 centers art as a path toward wholeness, remembrance, and renewal.

Attendees can expect a curated series of events designed to foster connection, reflection, and creative exchange, including:

March 6: Community conversation with CreativeMornings Palm Beach

March 6: "Opening of MUD: A Reclamation Through Clay" at Arts Warehouse, Delray Beach

March 7: Opening of "Left Behind" at Terracotta House in Boca Raton

March 8: International Women's Day cocktails at Mtn Space in Lake Worth Beach

March 10: Opening of "Reclamation" at Wood Hall in West Palm Beach

March 12: Live acoustic music concert at Boca Raton History Museum

March 13: Reclaim Happiness wellness retreat at Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences in Singer Island

March 14: "Reclaiming Color" workshop with artist Jess Kirby in West Palm Beach

For more information about Women’s Art Week Palm Beach, visit firstfemalepb.com.