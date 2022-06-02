2 Cool Cafés to Try

Combine passion, energy, and attention to detail, and you have Deke’s in Delray, a state-of-the-art coffee roaster. Think terroir only applies to wine? Deke’s works with farmers to source “the highest cup scores on the planet,” pays above Fair Trade prices, then roasts each lot separately to ensure the most authentic flavor notes possible. In addition to classic espresso, cappuccino, and lattes, Deke’s crafts kombucha, cold brew, and a special house milk (a non-dairy alternative made with cashews, coconut, almonds, and dates). They are adamant about using no syrups or sweeteners to distract from the natural flavor of the coffee. Rotating local vendors provide baked goods on weekends, and kids can be part of the experience too with a “babyccino” of either steamed milk or kombucha.

While you can indulge in lunch or dinner at Bond Street Ale and Coffee (formerly Bond and Smolders) in the East Boynton Beach Riverwalk Plaza, the café is best known for its European-style breakfast and baked goods, available all day. Choose from a variety of quiches (including kale, mushroom, salmon, or the classic Lorraine), a customizable breakfast sandwich on a brioche bun, the Banjo Jack Special (scrambled eggs with mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and goat cheese), or the Poach di Parma (prosciutto di Parma, poached eggs, baby arugula, Parmesan garlic truffle aioli, and seasonal melon). Owner Philip Van Egmond, a former sculptor, used his artistic talents in both the decor and menu. “I wanted to offer a different approach than a traditional French bakery,” he says. “Our dishes reflect a global influence and the flavors of street food and appeal to a younger audience.”