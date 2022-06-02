Flex Those Mussels

Oysters may get all the glory, but mussels are more popular worldwide. They lack the briny flavor of oysters, which makes them more compatible with many distinctive and exotic preparations. Throughout Palm Beach County, restaurants are using mussels as a canvas for their culinary creations. Here are a few to try now.

Pistache, West Palm Beach: Nothing says France more than a steaming pot of moules served with pommes frites. At this classic rendition of a Parisian bistro, the shellfish are presented in a broth of white wine, garlic, and shallots, and garnished with a blizzard of parsley.

Prezzo, Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton: Originally opened in 1989 and reincarnated in 2017, Prezzo has long been a standard-bearer for traditional Italian cuisine. Mussels Fra Diavolo is a signature starter: PEI mussels, toasted chili flakes, tomato, and fresh basil.

Mussel Beach, Delray Beach: This eatery offers Prince Edward Island bivalves a dozen ways. Choose from classics like Mariniere or more adventurous options such as Danish Blue with garlic cream, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions.

AquaGrille, Juno Beach: Fusion and innovation are standard at North County’s newest seafood outpost. AquaGrille’s Caribbean Mussels combine tom kha broth from Thailand and vadouvan curry from India with lacquered shiitake mushrooms, creating a dish greater than the sum of its parts.