Flex Those Mussels

Throughout Palm Beach County, restaurants are using mussels as a canvas for their culinary creations

By
-

Oysters may get all the glory, but mussels are more popular worldwide. They lack the briny flavor of oysters, which makes them more compatible with many distinctive and exotic preparations. Throughout Palm Beach County, restaurants are using mussels as a canvas for their culinary creations. Here are a few to try now.

Pot of moules at Pistache. Photo by Jordan Vilonna
Photo by Jordan Vilonna

Pistache, West Palm Beach: Nothing says France more than a steaming pot of moules served with pommes frites. At this classic rendition of a Parisian bistro, the shellfish are presented in a broth of white wine, garlic, and shallots, and garnished with a blizzard of parsley.

Mussels Fra Diavolo is a signature starter. Photo courtesy of Prezzo
Photo courtesy of Prezzo

Prezzo, Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton: Originally opened in 1989 and reincarnated in 2017, Prezzo has long been a standard-bearer for traditional Italian cuisine. Mussels Fra Diavolo is a signature starter: PEI mussels, toasted chili flakes, tomato, and fresh basil. 

Bowl of fresh mussels moules mariniere

Mussel Beach, Delray Beach: This eatery offers Prince Edward Island bivalves a dozen ways. Choose from classics like Mariniere or more adventurous options such as Danish Blue with garlic cream, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions. 

AquaGrille’s Caribbean Mussels. Photo by Michael Albanese
Photo by Michael Albanese

AquaGrille, Juno Beach: Fusion and innovation are standard at North County’s newest seafood outpost. AquaGrille’s Caribbean Mussels combine tom kha broth from Thailand and vadouvan curry from India with lacquered shiitake mushrooms, creating a dish greater than the sum of its parts. 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR