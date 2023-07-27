2 Must-See Fall Shows at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center will stage two extraordinary shows at Dreyfoos Hall this fall. Tickets for these shows go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

David Brighton will bring his renowned David Bowie impersonation to West Palm Beach November 16. “David Brighton’s Space Oddity—The Quintessential David Bowie Experience” is an elaborately costumed spectacle that promises to transport audiences on a musical journey through the David Bowie’s legendary. Tickets start at $25.

Gather the whole family for a holiday spectacular of epic proportions November 24 and 25. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” wraps a Broadway-style production around contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will witness a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original musical score, twists on holiday classics, and stunning scenery, the performance will put the entire family in the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $29.

Tickets for these shows are available now. For more information, click here.