2 Ways to Celebrate National Dance Day

Kravis Center

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will honor National Dance Day September 21, with a day of workshops in a variety of dance styles for dancers of all ages. The festivities will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the event is free to attend.

After warming up from 11:30 a.m. to noon, participants can drop in on workshops in African dance led by Ericka Square; theater dance led by Ashley Bachner; hip-hop led by Larry Albright; advanced ballet led by Steven Caras; Horton technique led by Samantha Cyprian; country fusion line dance led by Kristi J. Moynihan; and jazz funk led by Herman Payne.

The day will close out with the official National Dance Day routine led by Dakayla Wilson, runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance Season 18.

Participants are encouraged to register for free in advance for the National Dance Day workshops at kravis.org.

CityPlace

From 11 a.m. to noon, CityPlace will set the scene for a National Dance Day event hosted by Amy Jordan of Victory Dance Project. The class is designed for all fitness and dance levels, inviting participants to explore the power of movement and music through a lyrical contemporary style set to popular music. It’s an opportunity to experience the limitless expression, grace, and joy that dance can bring. Learn more about Amy Jordan at amyjordanspeaks.com.