3 Local Book Clubs to Join

Looking to dig into a good read with fellow booklovers? Then head to downtown West Palm Beach and take part in one of these book clubs

The Hilton West Palm Beach

Local luminaries host each edition of the Hilton West Palm Beach Book Club, which typically takes place the third Thursday of the month. For October only, the Hilton is moving the event to the third Wednesday, October 19, when Michelle Olson-Rogers of ModernBocaMom will lead a discussion of The Last Flight by Julie Clark. Tickets cost $35 and include light bites and wine.

The Ben West Palm

This Autograph Collection Hotel kicked off its Book Stack Book Club series in August; it will return October 27 with Woodrow on the Bench by Jenna Blum. Each event includes a signed book, an author Q&A, and bites and cocktails by Proper Grit Whiskey Library & Supper Club. Tickets cost $175, and the next chapter is January 19 with Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes. 

Mandel Public Library

This month, the Mandel Public Library has in-person and virtual options for readers of all interests. It will host its Rainbow Room Book Club at the library October 12, welcoming attendees to share their favorite LGBTQ+ book. Then, on October 19, the Millennials Ruin Book Club invites millennials—and millennials at heart—to turn the idea of the book club on its head. Meet on Zoom and discuss what you’re currently reading, just read, or plan to read. Both book clubs are free, with support from the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

