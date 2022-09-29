Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund Relaunched

The Collier Community Foundation has reactivated its Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund to assist Hurricane Ian victims. Activation of the fund allows the foundation to act quickly to ensure immediate aid is provided where needed most. One hundred percent of donations are distributed to area nonprofits serving victims and their families without administrative fees.

The fund’s purpose is to assist those affected and the nonprofits that support the victims in the aftermath of a crisis. It also serves to assure donors’ support will reach its intended cause. Fraudulent sites pop up following a disaster or emergency that mislead donors about where their funds will go. Any funds not used for Hurricane Ian relief will be returned to the “Your passion. Your Collier. Crisis & Disaster Relief Fund” to ensure the Collier Community Foundation is prepared for future events that affect our community.

As the Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donations are tax-deductible. The Foundation takes no administrative fees for this community service.

To donate online to the Disaster Relief Fund, click here, or mail checks to the Collier Community Foundation at 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108. Please note Hurricane Fund in the memo line.