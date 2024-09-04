3 Ways to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Nicholson Muir Distinguished Meats, Boynton Beach

Premium beef and fine meats reign supreme at this intimate steak house by chef James Muir. If you’re not going the steak route, opt for the Butcher Burger comprising two dry-aged patties, Muenster cheese, chipotle and cornichon aiolis, and BLT sandwiched inside a potato bun.

Grease Burger Bar, West Palm Beach West Palm Beach

When dining at a place named “Grease,” you’re primed to expect greasy goodness. While the curated burger menu boasts a few long-time favorites (we’re partial to the PB Illustrated A-List Burger with mozzarella), our newest obsession is the smash burger, which features two patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and hot pepper bacon jam on an English muffin.

The Honor Bar, Palm Beach Palm Beach

For elevated classiques done right, look no further than this chic outpost inside The Royal Poinciana Plaza. The Honor Burger is a deceptively simple combo of ground chuck, white cheddar, sliced tomato, and spicy slaw that fires on all cylinders.