4 Luxe Ways to Treat Mom for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to luxurious staycations, shopping experiences, and spa days at local resorts honor of Mother's Day May 12

By
-
Style maven moms can enjoy a private styling session at Casa by BC with Karen Murray. Photo courtesy of The Brazilian Court Hotel
Style maven moms can enjoy a private styling session at Casa by BC with Karen Murray. Photo courtesy of The Brazilian Court Hotel

The Brazilian Court Hotel

Treat mom to a Palm Royale-style Mother’s Day with a staycation at The Brazilian Court and four guest experiences that will unleash her inner Maxine, Dinah, or Evelyn:

  • Indulge in a private styling session at Casa by BC with high fashion expert and owner of Palm Beach Fivestory, Karen Murray. Browse one-of-a-kind vintage Dior, Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci pieces, as well as Spring/Summer 2024 collections by Isabel Marant, Casablanca, and Alice and Olivia.
  • Take a Slim Aarons-esque cruise of the Intracoastal aboard the BC ONE. This two-hour voyage offers a glimpse of historic landmarks and the most prestigious waterfront homes.
  • Enhance mom’s beauty with a Shiny Sheet-inspired blowout at The Brazilian Court Salon, a High-Society glam session with stylist Philippe Barr, and a makeup look by Elle Glass.
  • Sip on the Royale cocktail and nosh on the Mother’s Day menu at Café Boulud.
Have a relaxing day with mom at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Have a relaxing day with mom at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa will welcome moms and their loved ones with the ultimate Girls Getaway Package. The package features a glass of champagne upon arrival, accommodations for two nights, a $500 credit for treatments at Eau Spa, and a complimentary cocktail or mocktail at Breeze Ocean Kitchen or Stir Bar & Terrace.

In addition, guests can indulge in a Mother’s Day Spa Day & Namaste from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on May 12, featuring a yoga class and spa time ($50 for class only or $150 for class and spa access). 

Enjoy three Mother's Day packages at The Spa at PGA National Resort. Photo by Will Pryce
Enjoy three Mother’s Day packages at The Spa at PGA National Resort. Photo by Will Pryce

PGA National Resort

Kick Mother’s Day off with buffet-style brunch at chef Lindsay Autry’s acclaimed Honeybelle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a spread of salads, prime rib, and Autry’s seasonal American specialties like her signature pickle-brined organic chicken and waffles, wood-fired pizzas, and more. Brunch starts at $89 per person and reservations are recommended.

The celebration extends through May with spa specials tailored to moms and moms-to-be. Indulge in the Mommy Me Time, which includes a choice of a 50-minute Customized Facial or Aromatic Massage, paired with a Healthy Glow Dazzle Dry Pedicure and a signature cocktail or mocktail. For expectant mothers or new mothers, the Mommy To Be Time features a 50-minute Expecting Mother’s Facial or Massage, complemented by a thoughtfully crafted mocktail. For a truly lavish retreat, Ultimate Mommy’s Pampering boasts a 50-minute customized facial, aromatic massage, and a Healthy Glow Dazzle Dry manicure/pedicure. To book, click here or email spareservations@pgaresort.com.

Moms can indulge in a Celestial Rose Facial Treatment and receive a mini Celestial Rose Crème on Mother's Day. Photo courtesy of Tammy Fender
Moms can indulge in a Celestial Rose Facial Treatment and receive a mini Celestial Rose Crème on Mother’s Day. Photo courtesy of Tammy Fender

Tammy Fender

Indulge in a rose-infused Celestial Rose Facial Treatment and receive a mini Celestial Rose Crème.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR