4 Luxe Ways to Treat Mom for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to a Palm Royale-style Mother’s Day with a staycation at The Brazilian Court and four guest experiences that will unleash her inner Maxine, Dinah, or Evelyn:

Indulge in a private styling session at Casa by BC with high fashion expert and owner of Palm Beach Fivestory, Karen Murray. Browse one-of-a-kind vintage Dior, Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci pieces, as well as Spring/Summer 2024 collections by Isabel Marant, Casablanca, and Alice and Olivia.

Take a Slim Aarons-esque cruise of the Intracoastal aboard the BC ONE. This two-hour voyage offers a glimpse of historic landmarks and the most prestigious waterfront homes.

Enhance mom’s beauty with a Shiny Sheet-inspired blowout at The Brazilian Court Salon, a High-Society glam session with stylist Philippe Barr, and a makeup look by Elle Glass.

Sip on the Royale cocktail and nosh on the Mother’s Day menu at Café Boulud.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa will welcome moms and their loved ones with the ultimate Girls Getaway Package. The package features a glass of champagne upon arrival, accommodations for two nights, a $500 credit for treatments at Eau Spa, and a complimentary cocktail or mocktail at Breeze Ocean Kitchen or Stir Bar & Terrace.

In addition, guests can indulge in a Mother’s Day Spa Day & Namaste from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on May 12, featuring a yoga class and spa time ($50 for class only or $150 for class and spa access).

Kick Mother’s Day off with buffet-style brunch at chef Lindsay Autry’s acclaimed Honeybelle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a spread of salads, prime rib, and Autry’s seasonal American specialties like her signature pickle-brined organic chicken and waffles, wood-fired pizzas, and more. Brunch starts at $89 per person and reservations are recommended.

The celebration extends through May with spa specials tailored to moms and moms-to-be. Indulge in the Mommy Me Time, which includes a choice of a 50-minute Customized Facial or Aromatic Massage, paired with a Healthy Glow Dazzle Dry Pedicure and a signature cocktail or mocktail. For expectant mothers or new mothers, the Mommy To Be Time features a 50-minute Expecting Mother’s Facial or Massage, complemented by a thoughtfully crafted mocktail. For a truly lavish retreat, Ultimate Mommy’s Pampering boasts a 50-minute customized facial, aromatic massage, and a Healthy Glow Dazzle Dry manicure/pedicure. To book, click here or email spareservations@pgaresort.com.

Indulge in a rose-infused Celestial Rose Facial Treatment and receive a mini Celestial Rose Crème.