5 Upcoming Culinary Events

The Palm Beaches are alive with savory festivals and craveworthy occasions. Here are five to check out in the coming week.

Feast of Little Italy

This beloved local tradition returns to Downtown Abacoa November 4-6. The twenty-first annual Feast of Little Italy will include a cooking stage, live entertainment, tons of fabulous authentic food, and much more. Admission is free.

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival

Fans of tequila and mezcal should flock to Boca Raton November 5 for the first-ever Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater. There will be unlimited tastings, an authentic artisan mercado, restaurant pop-ups, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kula Cares, a Boca-based organization that provides educational supplies to underserved communities. Tickets start at $55 for general admission and $125 for VIP.

Stage Benefit Dinner

Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens will host its second annual wine-pairing dinner in support of the Selective Mutism Research Institute on November 9 at 6:30 p.m. The event will begin with a welcome cocktail and a silent auction, before guests sit down to a five-course meal by chef Pushkar Marathe, paired with wines from the reserved Jackson Family Winery. Tickets are $165 per person (plus 20 percent gratuity) and reservations can be made online via OpenTable.

Código Tequila Dinner

Visit Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar in Palm Beach Gardens the evening of November 9 for a four-course dinner featuring Código 1530 Tequila. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will enjoy dishes such as yellowtail snapper ceviche, sweet and sour pork wonton bites, corn husk snapper, and chocolate cake. Guests will also leave with a bottle of Cactus Grille Barrel Select Código 1530 Añejo Tequila. Tickets are $145 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased on OpenTable.

Gatsby-Themed Celebration

Bar 25 in Delray Beach will host a Gatsby-themed event in celebration of its opening November 10 beginning at 8 p.m. The roaring ’20s will be in full swing with a DJ, live entertainment, and plenty of Champagne. To RSVP and reserve a table, email events@bar25.com.