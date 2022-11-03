Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach

Husband and wife designers Ed and Gable Shaikh will bring their vibrant luxury clothing brand, Hadleigh’s, to Palm Beach—a dream almost two decades in the making—with the debut of their Royal Poinciana Way boutique this month. Known for bold and colorful designs, Hadleigh’s signature styles for men and women exude modern sophistication. Each garment is handmade in Italy and boast distinguished tailoring and a dash of whimsy, making each piece perfect for everyday adventures. The location at 209 Royal Poinciana Way, next to Henry’s, joins their women’s shop and men’s atelier in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village and Hadleigh’s New York Penthouse on Madison Avenue.

To kick-off the season, Hadleigh’s 1,500-square-foot Palm Beach “jewel box” will showcase the brand’s vibrant ready-to-wear collections for men and women, with Palm Beach-perfect touches of coastal inspired decor and charm. The unique Palm Beach touchpoints include an “H-Beach” section and a “Hadleigh’s Blue” palm leaf wall showcasing the signature slipper styles.

The women’s section will feature HGIRL’s classically chic shirt dresses. The dapper men’s lounge will set the scene for sipping a cocktail while selecting seasonal fabrics. In addition, a curated capsule collection hand painted by artist Donald Robertson will be available in-store and feature an exclusive rendition of Hadleigh’s Palm Beach slipper. Men’s bespoke and women’s couture design services for special occasion gowns, suits, and other custom designs can also be ordered in store.