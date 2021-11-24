6 Holiday Happenings at Palm Beach Outlets

Mounts Botanical Garden Holiday Tree

Palm Beach Outlets will showcase the beautiful 22-foot Bromeliad Holiday Tree in partnership with Mounts Botanical Garden in center court. Custom designed and installed by Mounts Botanical Garden, the holiday tree will highlight the Fireball Bromeliad through the holiday season. The tree will consist of bromeliads and foliage uniquely assembled into a magnificent horticultural holiday centerpiece for the outlets.

The Bromeliad Holiday Tree was designed and assembled by Mounts Horticulture team members Matt Boyson and Joel Crippen, working with Tom Ramiccio of the Bromeliad Society of the Palm Beaches.

Chanukah Event

Join us virtually to celebrate the first night of Chanukah on Sunday, November 28, at 5 p.m. The outlets will partner with Chabad of West Palm Beach to light the menorah.

Santa’s Holiday Celebration

Experience the magic of the season with Santa! Visit Palm Beach Outlets on Saturday, December 4, from 12-3 p.m. for Santa’s Holiday Celebration presented by Schumacher Auto Group. Meet and take selfies with Santa & Rudolph, enjoy sweet treats, live music, entertainment, a pop-up from Mounts Botanical Garden, and the first day of Palm Beach Outlets’ toy drive with Little Smiles. Schumacher Auto Group will also hold a sweepstakes to win one of two children’s electric vehicles: the VW Bus 6-Volt Battery Ride-On Vehicle and the Rollplay GMC Denali 12 Volt Battery Powered Ride-On Vehicle.

Little Smiles Toy Drive

Help children in need this season through the Little Smiles Holiday Toy Drive. Visit Palm Beach Outlets from December 4-10 to donate new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to the collection bins located at The Cosmetics Company Store, Starbucks, Cole Haan, Watch Station, and Jockey. Little Smiles provides nearly 10,000 toys to children in need throughout South Florida.

Cars & Coffee

Visit the Holiday Cars & Coffee on Sunday, December 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring an unwrapped toy for donation to The Children’s Healing Institute. Spectators will enjoy viewing exotics, classics, custom, muscle cars, and more. Spectator parking is complimentary. Gates open for display vehicles at 7 a.m. Cars & Coffee is open to all makes, models, and vintages, and there is a $10 display charge per participating vehicle at the event entrance. Vehicle registration is available here. Adam’s Polishes serves as Title Sponsor for the shows.

Schumacher & Tree of Life Holiday Food Distribution

Palm Beach Outlets will host a food distribution from the Tree of Life Resource Center on December 10, 8-10 a.m. Distributions will include produce, non-perishable foods, and dairy for 500 families. Additional event underwriting is sponsored by Schumacher Auto Group with items from Farm Share’s The Big Red Truck. For more information about receiving food or services, please contact Tree of Life Resource Center here.